Morocco women struggle against marital violence, stereotypes

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's Parliament has passed a long-sought law on combating violence against women, recognizing for the first time some forms of abuse of women and criminalizing some forms of domestic violence.

But critics say it doesn't go nearly far enough to address the deep-seated problem in this North African country, which is seen as a haven of moderate Islam and relative prosperity in the region.

Amina Labouni, a social worker at the Annajda Center in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, says that on average, 40 women flock to the safe space each month, seeking legal consulting and psychological help.

She says most of the women victims at the center never proceed with legal measures against their spouses because the men "are the only bread providers in the household."