Talks between North Korea and the U.S. made possible?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- North Korea expressed their willingness to hold denuclearisation talks with the United States of America on denuclearization and normalizing ties in the summit held in Pyongyang between two Koreas on Tuesday (March 6).

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon traveled to the United States earlier this morning to meet National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and other officials to discuss this week’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Chung mentioned that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the fate of his atomic arsenal with the United States and has expressed a readiness to halt nuclear and missile tests during negotiation talks.

However, signs of easing tension over North Korea's abandoning its nuclear weapons greeted in Tokyo with skepticism.

Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters in an interview yesterday(March 7), "For there to be meaningful talks with North Korea, it must commit to complete, verifiable and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear and missile programs and take concrete steps toward denuclearization."

Chung will visit China and Russia after returning from the United States, while Suh will head to Japan to brief officials.