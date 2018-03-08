What swamp? Lobbyists get ethics waivers to work for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his appointees have stocked federal agencies with ex-lobbyists and corporate lawyers who now help regulate the very industries they used to work for.

A week after his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order barring officials from participating in any matters they worked on for private clients within two years of going to work for the government.

But records show White House counsel Don McGahn issued at least 24 ethics waivers to key administration officials. One disclosed just Wednesday allows FBI Director Chris Wray "to participate in matters involving a confidential former client."

Asked about the waivers, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says, "In the interests of full transparency and good governance, the posted waivers set forth the policy reasons for granting an exception to the pledge."