Storm moves up East Coast dumping snow, knocking out power

Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J.
A man gets into a vehicle on a snowbank on the exit to a business along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Phot
Men try to shovel a vehicle out of a snowbank along Route 23 during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A lone commuter waits at the train station as snow falls in Stamford, Conn., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Connecticut is expected to receive anywhere fro
A pedestrian makes his way through the snowstorm that hit the east coast, including Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy
Hakeem Caul uses a shovel to help a family member dig their car out of the snow on Coram Aveue in Shelton, Conn., during the snowstorm that hit the ar
A man clears snow off of his car on State Street in Danbury, Conn., during Wednesday's snowstorm, March 7, 2018. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed an o
Tow truck operators attach lines to a rolled over tractor trailer during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Pedestrians walk along Delancey St. during a snowstorm, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in New York. The New York metro area was hit with another winter sto
Residents sleep inside the Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department in Dingman Township, Pa., on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, during the second snow st
NEW YORK (AP) — The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.
Some places saw more than 2 feet of snow by late Wednesday. Montville, New Jersey, got more than 26 inches. North Adams, Massachusetts, registered 24 inches and Sloatsburg, New York, got 26 inches.
Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less. Philadelphia International Airport recorded about 6 inches, while New York City's Central Park saw less than 3 inches.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Thursday for most of New England as the storm continues to make its way through.