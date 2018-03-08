Views of Trump's trade adviser carry the day at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief White House adviser on trade, Peter Navarro, is taking on renewed influence as President Donald Trump prepares to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Navarro favors protectionist trade policies and has long accused China of unfair trade practices. The former economics professor has pushed the tariffs proposal, and Trump's embrace of it led Navarro's chief ideological rival, Gary Cohn, to resign.

Navarro joined the Trump campaign in 2016 after one of his books on China caught the eye of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. From the presidential campaign, Navarro made the leap to the new administration to head a new White House National Trade Council.

In defending Trump's tariff plan, Navarro dismisses widespread concern that it could lead to a trade war and imperil U.S. economic gains