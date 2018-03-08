  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescore

2018/03/08 12:56
Minnesota 410 002 001—8 15 0
Boston (ss) 000 100 000—1 4 2

Odorizzi, Reed (4), Duke (5), Reed (6), Pressly (7), Busenitz (8), Curtiss (9), and Castro, Wilson; Shepherd, Jimenez (1), Hembree (3), Lau (4), Scott (5), Buttrey (6), Gorst (7), Stankiewicz (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez. W_Odorizzi 2-0. L_Shepherd 1-2. HRs_Escobar, LaMarre.

___

Toronto (ss) 011 020 011—6 10 0
Detroit 111 002 000—5 9 1

Pannone, McGuire (4), Harris (6), Fernandez (7), Case (8), Shafer (9), and Jansen, McGuire; Boyd, Baez (4), Burgos (6), Saupold (7), Bell (8), and Norris, Rogers. W_Case 1-0. L_Bell 0-1. Sv_Shafer. HRs_Castellanos, Martinez.

___

Miami 000 000 412—7 14 1
Houston 200 000 121—6 13 1

Nicolino, Lopez (3), Guerrero (5), Neidert (6), O'Grady (8), Mazza (8), Guerra (9), and Nola, Vigil; Cole, Smith (4), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Dorris (7), Ferrell (9), and McCann, Stubbs. W_Mazza 1-0. L_Ferrell 0-1. Sv_Guerra. HRs_Kemmer, Altuve.

___

Boston (ss) 000 001 000—1 5 3
Philadelphia 000 100 10x—2 3 0

Haley, Walden (4), Poyner (5), Martin (6), Hart (8), and Butler, Procyshen; Nola, Neshek (5), Hutchison (6), Garcia (9), Milner (9), and Alfaro, Rupp. W_Hutchison 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Milner.

___

Washington 100 001 010—3 10 0
St. Louis 010 000 21x—4 7 1

Scherzer, Doolittle (5), Kelley (6), Kintzler (7), Solis (8), and Wieters, Kieboom; Wainwright, Gant (4), Greene (8), Bowman (8), and Kelly, Pena. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Solis 0-1. HRs_Garcia.

___

Baltimore 000 250 000—7 8 0
Tampa Bay 001 100 000—2 5 0

Wright Jr., Mesa (4), Garner (6), Yacabonis (7), Hart (8), Teague (9), and Wynns, Susac; Snell, Banda (4), Chirinos (5), Jennings (6), Runzler (7), Roe (8), Alvarado (9), and Sucre, Sullivan. W_Mesa 2-1. L_Banda 0-1. HRs_Adames.

___

Pittsburgh 000 200 011—4 5 2
Toronto (ss) 151 120 30x—13 13 1

Glasnow, Eppler (3), Feliz (4), Milbrath (10), Holmes (11), Stilson (12), and Diaz, Lavarnway; Happ, Barnes (4), Axford (5), Breslow (6), Dermody (7), Cruz (8), Isaacs (9), and Maile, Cantwell. W_Happ 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Bell, Lavarnway; Granderson, Travis, Martin, Fields, Smith Jr..

___

New York Yankees 000 100 064—11 17 2
New York Mets 002 101 000—4 6 2

German, Heller (3), Tate (5), Lail (7), Coshow (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Wheeler, Gsellman (4), Purke (7), Montero (8), Taylor (8), McGowan (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton. W_Lail 1-0. L_Montero 0-2. HRs_McKinney, Amburgey; d'Arnaud.

___

Cincinnati 540 002 100—12 14 1
Chicago White Sox 321 102 05x—14 16 0

Bailey, Rainey (4), Garrett (5), Quackenbush (7), Stephens (8), and Barnhart, Tromp; Gonzalez, Beck (1), Gomez (2), Avilan (4), Bummer (6), Walsh (7), Jones (8), Goldberg (9), and Smith, Zavala. W_Jones 1-0. L_Stephens 0-1. Sv_Goldberg. HRs_Schebler, Barnhart; Sanchez, Davidson, Palka, Robert.

___

Milwaukee 010 023 040—10 14 2
Kansas City 110 001 300—6 12 1

Guerra, Burnes (5), Drake (7), Derby (7), Hader (8), Ramirez (9), and Bethancourt, Nottingham; Junis, Herrera (3), Maurer (4), Smith (5), Broadway (7), Griffin (8), Staumont (9), and Butera. W_Derby 1-0. L_Griffin 0-1. HRs_Aguilar.

___

San Diego 000 200 011 0—4 9 1
San Francisco 200 001 100 0—4 12 0

Ross, Erlin (4), Cimber (6), Capps (7), Wieck (8), Keel (10), and Hedges, Lopez; Bumgarner, Osich (4), Melancon (5), Watson (6), Stratton (7), Herb (10), and Hundley, Garcia. HRs_Coleman.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 010 001 200—4 6 0
Los Angeles Angels 000 010 010—2 8 0

Kershaw, Schlitter (4), Stewart (5), Corcino (7), Moran (8), Broussard (9), and Grandal, Ruiz; Richards, Johnson (5), Lamb (6), Wood (8), Krol (9), and Rivera. W_Stewart 2-0. L_Lamb 1-2. Sv_Broussard. HRs_Toles, Forsythe; Walsh.

___

Texas 000 120 010—4 9 2
Colorado 014 000 00x—5 11 0

Blackburn, Hurlbut (3), Jepsen (5), Martin (6), Gardewine (7), Goeddel (8), and Chirinos, Casali; Senzatela, Davis (5), Ottavino (6), Lambert (7), House (8), Oberg (9), and Iannetta, Vazquez. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Blackburn 1-1. Sv_Oberg. HRs_Gallo, Rua, Robinson; Blackmon.

___

Chicago Cubs 023 301 200—11 13 3
Cleveland 014 000 100—6 6 2

Quintana, Garner (3), Simmons (4), Brooks (4), Alvarez (5), Maples (6), Tseng (7), Underwood Jr. (8), Baldonado (9), and Gimenez, Solis; Bauer, Taylor (4), McAllister (5), Goody (6), Otero (7), Belisle (8), Beliveau (9), and Gomes, Haase. W_Garner 1-0. L_Bauer 0-1. HRs_Schwarber, Almora Jr., Navarro; Alonso, Refsnyder, Gomes.

___

Oakland 000 005 020—7 10 1
Seattle 000 102 000—3 8 4

Cotton, Bassitt (5), Coulombe (6), Gossett (7), Finnegan (9), and Maxwell, Taylor; Gonzales, Rzepczynski (5), Phelps (6), Morin (6), De Jong (7), Moll (9), and Freitas. W_Bassitt 1-0. L_Phelps 1-1. HRs_Smolinski, Pinder, Neuse; Cano.

___