German companies Lufthansa, Mercedes-Benz and Bosch kowtow to Beijing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the latest wave of corporations kowtowing to Beijing's bullying, the websites of the German companies Lufthansa, Mercedes-Benz, and Bosch have all suddenly started listing Taiwan as part of China, and in response Taiwan's envoy to Germany has sent a letter to the companies requesting corrections be made, reported Liberty Times.

The official website of Lufthansa, the fourth largest airline in the world and the biggest in Europe, has recently changed Taiwan's listing from "Taiwan" to "Taiwan, China," while the Chinese version has similarly been changed to "中國台灣" (Taiwan, China). German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz followed suit, while German engineering and electronics company Bosch has changed its listing of Taiwan to "Taiwan (China)."

In an interview with CNA, Taiwan's envoy to Germany, Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉), said that German companies are obviously under pressure to make such changes en masse, and that letters have been sent to the corporations requesting that corrections to the new listings be made.

Speaking frankly, Shieh said, "Recently, China has taken really big actions against Taiwan, this is a global phenomenon." He added that the chances of these companies restoring the name of Taiwan are not high, but "we cannot accept this and we must respond."

China has recently pressured other companies to make similar changes on their corporate websites, including Zara, Qantas, Delta Airlines, Medtronic, and Marriott International, to name a few.



Screen capture of Lufthansa website listing Taiwan as "Taiwan, China."



Screen capture of Mercedes-Benz website listing Taiwan as "Taiwan, China" in three locations.



Screen capture of Bosch website listing Taiwan as "Taiwan (China)."