All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 67 46 17 4 96 245 186 Boston 64 41 15 8 90 215 163 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 Florida 64 32 25 7 71 193 204 Detroit 66 26 29 11 63 175 199 Montreal 66 25 30 11 61 171 206 Ottawa 65 23 32 10 56 177 227 Buffalo 67 21 35 11 53 160 219 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 68 39 25 4 82 224 205 Washington 66 37 22 7 81 203 197 Philadelphia 67 34 22 11 79 199 198 New Jersey 67 34 25 8 76 199 203 Columbus 67 34 28 5 73 180 187 Carolina 67 29 27 11 69 178 204 N.Y. Islanders 67 29 29 9 67 216 241 N.Y. Rangers 67 30 31 6 66 189 212 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 66 43 14 9 95 216 168 Winnipeg 66 40 17 9 89 223 175 Minnesota 67 38 22 7 83 210 192 Dallas 67 37 24 6 80 195 176 Colorado 66 35 24 7 77 206 195 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 Chicago 67 29 30 8 66 190 196 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 66 42 19 5 89 226 184 Anaheim 67 34 21 12 80 190 183 San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 Calgary 68 33 25 10 76 193 200 Edmonton 66 28 34 4 60 187 219 Vancouver 66 25 32 9 59 180 217 Arizona 65 20 34 11 51 158 213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Columbus 4, Vegas 1

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Boston 6, Detroit 5, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, OT

Minnesota 6, Carolina 2

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Chicago 2, Colorado 1, OT

Anaheim 4, Washington 0

Wednesday's Games

Calgary 5, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.