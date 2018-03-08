  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/08 11:29
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 11 6 2 3 15 8 20
Ituano 11 4 5 2 13 10 17
Bragantino 10 4 3 3 8 7 15
Atletico Linense 11 2 3 6 12 19 9
Tuesday, March 6

Sao Bento 0, Ituano 1

Wednesday, March 7

Atletico Linense 1, Santo Andre 0

Novorizontino 2, Santos 1

Thursday, March 8

Corinthians 1, Mirassol 0

Ferroviaria vs. Bragantino 2000 GMT

Sao Caetano vs. Botafogo 2215 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Sao Paulo 2330 GMT

Friday, March 9

Red Bull Brasil vs. Ponte Preta 0030 GMT

Sunday, March 11

Mirassol vs. Atletico Linense 2000 GMT

Ponte Preta vs. Ferroviaria 2000 GMT

Bragantino vs. Sao Caetano 2000 GMT

Ituano vs. Palmeiras 2000 GMT

Santo Andre vs. Novorizontino 2000 GMT

Santos vs. Sao Bento 2000 GMT

Botafogo vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT

Sao Paulo vs. Red Bull Brasil 2000 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0