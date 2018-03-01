Thai customs to require travelers to declare electronic devices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers intending on visiting Thailand, should be aware that the Thai government announced on March 5, that customs agents in the country will begin asking to travelers to declare their electronic devices upon entering or leaving the country.



The measure will be enforced to cut down on people traveling with commercial goods, claiming them as private property in order to avoid paying taxes on the devices.

The new directive states that travelers entering and leaving the country with electronic devices of total value of over 200,000 baht (about US$ 6,000) may be subject to a levy tax.



Further, for travelers leaving the country with electronic devices, once the devices are declared, the serial numbers will be recorded and photos of the devices will be taken for future reference.

The new directive is already raising questions about privacy and whether or not such measures are truly necessary. Check out the discussion on the Bangkok Post.



Any travelers who are carrying an array of electronic equipment including laptops, smartphones, cameras, tablets, watches or other devices should be prepared to prove that the items are for personal use, otherwise the customs agents may charge a fine.



Information on the measure can be found on the Thai Customs webpage.

