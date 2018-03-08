Taiwan headline news

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China's president expresses support for constitutional reform
@China Times: Stop hate, spare Taiwan
@Liberty Times: Taipei, Agriculture Council continue fight over vegetable price issue
@Apple Daily: 62-year-old woman gives birth via natural delivery
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai forms smart camera ecosystem with U.S., Japanese companies
@Commercial Times: U.S. shares fall in reaction to appointment of hawkish trade adviser
