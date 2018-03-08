Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on March 8, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/03/08 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China's president expresses support for constitutional reform

@China Times: Stop hate, spare Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Taipei, Agriculture Council continue fight over vegetable price issue

@Apple Daily: 62-year-old woman gives birth via natural delivery

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai forms smart camera ecosystem with U.S., Japanese companies

@Commercial Times: U.S. shares fall in reaction to appointment of hawkish trade adviser
 
