Taiwan headline news

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:



@United Daily News: China's president expresses support for constitutional reform



@China Times: Stop hate, spare Taiwan



@Liberty Times: Taipei, Agriculture Council continue fight over vegetable price issue



@Apple Daily: 62-year-old woman gives birth via natural delivery



@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai forms smart camera ecosystem with U.S., Japanese companies



@Commercial Times: U.S. shares fall in reaction to appointment of hawkish trade adviser

