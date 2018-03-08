UN condemns Congo violence and wants elections on Dec. 23

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning violence during nationwide protests in Congo last month against President Joseph Kabila's extended rule and it urges all parties to ensure that a long-delayed presidential election takes place Dec. 23.

Kabila's mandate ended in December 2016 and he agreed to set an election by the end of 2017, but Congo's election commission said the vote couldn't be held until December 2018.

The council said in a statement Wednesday that all provisions of the December 2016 election agreement must be carried out — including the release of all remaining political prisoners. It noted the release of 25 political prisoners so far.

The top U.N. envoy for Congo, Leila Zerrougui, warned the council of the risk of violence in the run-up to the election.