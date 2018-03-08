New Taipei offering apartment in lottery to lure more residents

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) New residents of New Taipei will now gain a chance to win a studio apartment, among other prizes, when they establish their household registration in the city, Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) said Wednesday.



Announcing the lottery, Chu said the city government is offering incentives for people to move to New Taipei and help build its population to at least 4 million.



With that goal in mind, the city government will hold a draw at end of every 1,000 new household registrations, offering a grand prize each time of an 18-ping (59.4 square meter) studio apartment in Tamsui District, valued at NT$4.57 million (US$156,000), Chu said.



He said other prizes in the lottery will include gold in amounts of 75 and 37.5 grams, an electric scooter, and other high-value items provided by corporate sponsors.



The city in northern Taiwan now has a population of 3.98 million, which means there is a possibility of 20 draws in the lottery before the goal of 4 million is achieved.



With effect from Wednesday, people who register their households in the city for the first time will automatically become eligible to enter the lottery.



Since New Taipei was upgraded from a county to a special municipality in 2010, its population of registered residents has grown by 90,000 and it remains the most populous municipality in Taiwan.