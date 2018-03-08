  1. Home
France wraps up SheBelieves Cup with 3-0 win over Germany

By  Associated Press
2018/03/08 08:15

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer and Valerie Gauvin scored and France wrapped up the SheBelieves Cup with a 3-0 victory over Germany on Wednesday.

The victory was the first for France in the tournament after falling 4-1 to England and drawing 1-1 with the U.S women. But it was costly, with defender Aissatou Tounkara stretchered off at the end of the first half with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Henry scored in the 10th minute. Le Sommer scored her 66th international goal in the 55th minute to give France a 2-0 lead before Gauvin's goal in the 68th.

France, ranked No. 6 in the world, started veteran Sarah Bouhaddi for her 129th appearance in goal for the national team.

The French are playing under coach Corinne Diacre, a former national team defender, as they prepare for the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

Germany fell 1-0 to the United States in the opening match of the She Believes Cup on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, then played to a 2-2 draw with England in the second match at Red Bull Arena.

Ranked No. 2 in the world, Germany won gold at the 2016 Olympics. Afterward, longtime coach Silvia Neid stepped down and was replaced by former national team defender Steffi Jones.