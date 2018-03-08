Wednesday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|000
|250
|000—7
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|100
|000—2
|5
|0
Wright Jr., Mesa (4), Garner (6), Yacabonis (7), Hart (8), Teague (9), and Wynns, Susac; Snell, Banda (4), Chirinos (5), Jennings (6), Runzler (7), Roe (8), Alvarado (9), and Sucre, Sullivan. W_Mesa 2-1. L_Banda 0-1. HRs_Adames.
___
|Boston (ss)
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|10x—2
|3
|0
Haley, Walden (4), Poyner (5), Martin (6), Hart (8), and Butler, Procyshen; Nola, Neshek (5), Hutchison (6), Garcia (9), Milner (9), and Alfaro, Rupp. W_Hutchison 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Milner.
___
|Minnesota
|410
|002
|001—8
|15
|0
|Boston (ss)
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|2
Odorizzi, Reed (4), Duke (5), Reed (6), Pressly (7), Busenitz (8), Curtiss (9), and Castro, Wilson; Shepherd, Jimenez (1), Hembree (3), Lau (4), Scott (5), Buttrey (6), Gorst (7), Stankiewicz (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez. W_Odorizzi 2-0. L_Shepherd 1-2. HRs_Escobar, LaMarre.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|011
|020
|011—6
|10
|0
|Detroit
|111
|002
|000—5
|9
|1
Pannone, McGuire (4), Harris (6), Fernandez (7), Case (8), Shafer (9), and Jansen, McGuire; Boyd, Baez (4), Burgos (6), Saupold (7), Bell (8), and Norris, Rogers. W_Case 1-0. L_Bell 0-1. Sv_Shafer. HRs_Castellanos, Martinez.
___
|Washington
|100
|001
|010—3
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|21x—4
|7
|1
Scherzer, Doolittle (5), Kelley (6), Kintzler (7), Solis (8), and Wieters, Kieboom; Wainwright, Gant (4), Greene (8), Bowman (8), and Kelly, Pena. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Solis 0-1. HRs_Garcia.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|412—7
|14
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|121—6
|13
|1
Nicolino, Lopez (3), Guerrero (5), Neidert (6), O'Grady (8), Mazza (8), Guerra (9), and Nola, Vigil; Cole, Smith (4), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Dorris (7), Ferrell (9), and McCann, Stubbs. W_Mazza 1-0. L_Ferrell 0-1. Sv_Guerra. HRs_Kemmer, Altuve.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|011—4
|5
|2
|Toronto (ss)
|151
|120
|30x—13
|13
|1
Glasnow, Eppler (3), Feliz (4), Milbrath (10), Holmes (11), Stilson (12), and Diaz, Lavarnway; Happ, Barnes (4), Axford (5), Breslow (6), Dermody (7), Cruz (8), Isaacs (9), and Maile, Cantwell. W_Happ 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Bell, Lavarnway; Granderson, Travis, Martin, Fields, Smith Jr..
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|100
|064—11
|17
|2
|New York Mets
|002
|101
|000—4
|6
|2
German, Heller (3), Tate (5), Lail (7), Coshow (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Wheeler, Gsellman (4), Purke (7), Montero (8), Taylor (8), McGowan (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton. W_Lail 1-0. L_Montero 0-2. HRs_McKinney, Amburgey; d'Arnaud.
___
|Cincinnati
|540
|002
|100—12
|14
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|321
|102
|05x—14
|16
|0
Bailey, Rainey (4), Garrett (5), Quackenbush (7), Stephens (8), and Barnhart, Tromp; Gonzalez, Beck (1), Gomez (2), Avilan (4), Bummer (6), Walsh (7), Jones (8), Goldberg (9), and Smith, Zavala. W_Jones 1-0. L_Stephens 0-1. Sv_Goldberg. HRs_Schebler, Barnhart; Sanchez, Davidson, Palka, Robert.
___
|Milwaukee
|010
|023
|040—10
|14
|2
|Kansas City
|110
|001
|300—6
|12
|1
Guerra, Burnes (5), Drake (7), Derby (7), Hader (8), Ramirez (9), and Bethancourt, Nottingham; Junis, Herrera (3), Maurer (4), Smith (5), Broadway (7), Griffin (8), Staumont (9), and Butera. W_Derby 1-0. L_Griffin 0-1. HRs_Aguilar.
___
|San Diego
|000
|200
|011
|0—4
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|200
|001
|100
|0—4
|12
|0
Ross, Erlin (4), Cimber (6), Capps (7), Wieck (8), Keel (10), and Hedges, Lopez; Bumgarner, Osich (4), Melancon (5), Watson (6), Stratton (7), Herb (10), and Hundley, Garcia. HRs_Coleman.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|010
|001
|200—4
|6
|0
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|010
|010—2
|8
|0
Kershaw, Schlitter (4), Stewart (5), Corcino (7), Moran (8), Broussard (9), and Grandal, Ruiz; Richards, Johnson (5), Lamb (6), Wood (8), Krol (9), and Rivera. W_Stewart 1-0. L_Lamb 1-1. Sv_Broussard. HRs_Toles, Forsythe; Walsh.
___
|Texas
|000
|120
|010—4
|9
|2
|Colorado
|014
|000
|00x—5
|11
|0
Blackburn, Hurlbut (3), Jepsen (5), Martin (6), Gardewine (7), Goeddel (8), and Chirinos, Casali; Senzatela, Davis (5), Ottavino (6), Lambert (7), House (8), Oberg (9), and Iannetta, Vazquez. W_Senzatela 2-1. L_Blackburn 1-1. Sv_Oberg. HRs_Gallo, Rua, Robinson; Blackmon.
___