France's Macron laments Trump's recognition of Jerusalem

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was an "error" and France has no plans to follow in his footsteps.

Macron met Wednesday with France's leading Jewish group, which urged France to make a similar recognition.

The French leader said he didn't think Trump has "helped with resolving the conflict" between Israelis and Palestinians. He called the U.S. move "a real error in this context."

Macron said that if France did the same, "we would lose this status of honest broker, which is the only useful one for the region" — a status that the U.S. can no longer enjoy.

The Palestinians claim part of Jerusalem for the capital of an eventual state and have rejected U.S. mediation in peace efforts.