Wednesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/08 06:56
Baltimore 000 250 000—7 8 0
Tampa Bay 001 100 000—2 5 0

Wright Jr., Mesa (4), Garner (6), Yacabonis (7), Hart (8), Teague (9), and Wynns, Susac; Snell, Banda (4), Chirinos (5), Jennings (6), Runzler (7), Roe (8), Alvarado (9), and Sucre, Sullivan. W_Mesa 2-1. L_Banda 0-1. HRs_Adames.

___

Boston (ss) 000 001 000—1 5 3
Philadelphia 000 100 10x—2 3 0

Haley, Walden (4), Poyner (5), Martin (6), Hart (8), and Butler, Procyshen; Nola, Neshek (5), Hutchison (6), Garcia (9), Milner (9), and Alfaro, Rupp. W_Hutchison 1-0. L_Martin 0-1. Sv_Milner.

___

Minnesota 410 002 001—8 15 0
Boston (ss) 000 100 000—1 4 2

Odorizzi, Reed (4), Duke (5), Reed (6), Pressly (7), Busenitz (8), Curtiss (9), and Castro, Wilson; Shepherd, Jimenez (1), Hembree (3), Lau (4), Scott (5), Buttrey (6), Gorst (7), Stankiewicz (9), and Vazquez, Hernandez. W_Odorizzi 2-0. L_Shepherd 1-2. HRs_Escobar, LaMarre.

___

Toronto (ss) 011 020 011—6 10 0
Detroit 111 002 000—5 9 1

Pannone, McGuire (4), Harris (6), Fernandez (7), Case (8), Shafer (9), and Jansen, McGuire; Boyd, Baez (4), Burgos (6), Saupold (7), Bell (8), and Norris, Rogers. W_Case 1-0. L_Bell 0-1. Sv_Shafer. HRs_Castellanos, Martinez.

___

Washington 100 001 010—3 10 0
St. Louis 010 000 21x—4 7 1

Scherzer, Doolittle (5), Kelley (6), Kintzler (7), Solis (8), and Wieters, Kieboom; Wainwright, Gant (4), Greene (8), Bowman (8), and Kelly, Pena. W_Bowman 1-0. L_Solis 0-1. HRs_Garcia.

___

Miami 000 000 412—7 14 1
Houston 200 000 121—6 13 1

Nicolino, Lopez (3), Guerrero (5), Neidert (6), O'Grady (8), Mazza (8), Guerra (9), and Nola, Vigil; Cole, Smith (4), Harris (6), Sipp (7), Dorris (7), Ferrell (9), and McCann, Stubbs. W_Mazza 1-0. L_Ferrell 0-1. Sv_Guerra. HRs_Kemmer, Altuve.

___

Pittsburgh 000 200 011—4 5 2
Toronto (ss) 151 120 30x—13 13 1

Glasnow, Eppler (3), Feliz (4), Milbrath (10), Holmes (11), Stilson (12), and Diaz, Lavarnway; Happ, Barnes (4), Axford (5), Breslow (6), Dermody (7), Cruz (8), Isaacs (9), and Maile, Cantwell. W_Happ 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-1. HRs_Bell, Lavarnway; Granderson, Travis, Martin, Fields, Smith Jr..

___

New York Yankees 000 100 064—11 17 2
New York Mets 002 101 000—4 6 2

German, Heller (3), Tate (5), Lail (7), Coshow (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Wheeler, Gsellman (4), Purke (7), Montero (8), Taylor (8), McGowan (9), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton. W_Lail 1-0. L_Montero 0-2. HRs_McKinney, Amburgey; d'Arnaud.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 010 001 200—4 6 0
Los Angeles Angels 000 010 010—2 8 0

Kershaw, Schlitter (4), Stewart (5), Corcino (7), Moran (8), Broussard (9), and Grandal, Ruiz; Richards, Johnson (5), Lamb (6), Wood (8), Krol (9), and Rivera. W_Stewart 1-0. L_Lamb 1-1. Sv_Broussard. HRs_Toles, Forsythe; Walsh.

___