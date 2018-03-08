The Latest: Arizona professor denies misconduct allegations

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on an Arizona State University professor accused of sexual misconduct (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

An Arizona State University physics professor is denying allegations of sexual misconduct.

Professor Lawrence Krauss issued a nine-page, written statement Wednesday disputed accusations initially reported by Buzzfeed last month.

Krauss has been put on paid leave while the university conducts a review.

Some of the accusations occurred before he was hired by the university.

Krauss says he can be "brash and outspoken, sometimes obnoxious" but he is not someone who demeans or objectifies others.

He accused the publication of distorting facts and says that physical encounters with women, including one in a hotel room, either did not happen or were consensual.

Four ex-university employees say Krauss often made sexist remarks.

The allegations led Krauss to resign from a board at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which manages the Doomsday Clock.

___

12:15 p.m.

An Arizona State University physics professor known for his work with the Doomsday Clock has been suspended from his job following sexual misconduct allegations.

The school confirmed Wednesday that Lawrence Krauss is on paid leave while a review is conducted.

Krauss did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Buzzfeed first reported the allegations that date back a decade and reportedly occurred on and off campus.

Four ex-university employees told Buzzfeed that Krauss often made sexist remarks such as offering to buy birth control for a female colleague.

ASU officials say a review started after Buzzfeed contacted them.

Krauss resigned from a board at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which manages the Doomsday Clock.

It is measurement by scientists of how close the planet could be to catastrophe.