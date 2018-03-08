Herbalist charged in death of diabetic boy treated with oils

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged an herbalist in the 2014 death of a diabetic 13-year-old boy he treated with oils.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said Wednesday that Timothy Morrow practiced medicine without a license and committed child abuse causing death.

Feuer says Morrow began treating the boy after his mother attended Morrow's seminars.

Feuer says Morrow told the parents to use herbal oils instead of insulin after the boy became semi-comatose. The boy, who is only identified in court papers as Edgar L., died the next day.

The medical examiner determined the boy would have survived if he received proper medical care.

A message left for Morrow at his herbal product company was not immediately returned.

Morrow faces up to two years in jail if convicted of the misdemeanors.