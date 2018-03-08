AP source: Jerry Jones to pay NFL $2 million for legal fees

A person familiar with the settlement tells The Associated Press that Jerry Jones has agreed to pay the NFL more than $2 million in legal fees resulting from two disputes the Dallas Cowboys owner had with the league.

The amount to be paid was resolved Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL did not announce details.

Commissioner Roger Goodell held an appeal hearing with Jones on Monday. That came a few days after Goodell assessed the financial penalties for Jones' lawsuit to overturn the suspension of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, and for a lawsuit Jones threatened to stop Goodell's newly approved contract.

