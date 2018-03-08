Russian parliament faced with sex harassment complaints

MOSCOW (AP) — The speaker of Russia's parliament, faced with rising complaints of sexual harassment by a prominent member of the chamber, has bluntly dismissed the issue, saying "Do you feel in danger working at the Duma? If so, then get another job."

Vyacheslav Volodin's comment on Wednesday came after three female journalists made allegations against Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma's foreign affairs committee.

The most detailed account has come from Farida Rustamova of the BBC's Russian Service.

In a story published Tuesday, she said that during a visit to Slutsky's office last March, he urged her to dump her fiance, then "ran his hand, the flat of his palm, up against my nether region."

Rustamova said she recorded Slutsky's comments. The BBC has not released the recording but published a transcript.