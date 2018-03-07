The Latest: Family who took in shooting suspect testifies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The couple who provided a home to the Florida school shooting suspect before the Valentine's Day massacre has testified before a grand jury considering formal charges in the case.

James and Kimberly Snead each spent about half an hour in closed-door testimony Wednesday before the panel. Their attorney Jim Lewis says they answered all questions and were fully cooperative.

Lewis says the couple was shocked by what happened and did not foresee 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz doing something like the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and wounded 16.

The Sneads took in Cruz after he briefly lived with a family friend following the death of his mother in November.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and could face the death penalty.

___

7:40 a.m.

A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he'd been living with after his mother died late last year.

Nikolas Cruz told investigators he took an AR-15 rifle to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day and started shooting into classrooms. Grand jurors are hearing testimony from witnesses before returning a formal indictment against Cruz.

The family he was living with is expected to testify Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a second student injured in the shooting, has filed a letter of intent to sue the Broward Sheriff's Office, the school system and others.

In Tallahassee, the Florida House is expected to vote on gun legislation stemming from the school shooting.