Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower after Cohn departure

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower as investors following the departure of the top economic adviser in the White House.

Investors fear that the announced resignation of Gary Cohn, who opposed President Donald Trump on tariffs on steel and aluminum, would mean more protectionist policies from the White House.

Boeing and Caterpillar, which are both big users of metals and depend both on international trade, fell in early trading Wednesday. Caterpillar lost 1.6 percent and Boeing gave up 1.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,711.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 196 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,693. The Nasdaq composite lost 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,346.

Bond yields fell slightly.