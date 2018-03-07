Judges reject appeal for acquittal by Hariri plot suspect

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at a United Nations-backed tribunal have rejected a request for acquittal by one of four suspects on trial in absentia for their alleged roles in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

In a lengthy decision issued Wednesday at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, judges said that the case against Hussein Hassan Oneissi will continue.

Lawyers representing Oneissi called for his acquittal after the presentation of the prosecution's case, saying his trial should be halted because of insufficient evidence to convict him.

Judges disagreed, saying that the evidence was strong enough for the long-running trial to continue.

Hariri was killed along with 21 others on Feb. 14, 2005, in a massive truck bomb blast in Beirut.