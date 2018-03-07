Chen Chi-mai wins Taiwan DPP’s Kaohsiung mayor primary race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Incumbent Taiwan legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) won Democratic Progressive Party’s Kaohsiung mayor primary election after the results of an opinion poll held for the primary were released on Wednesday.

Chen won the primary by 35.9% support in the poll, beating three other candidates--DPP legislators Lin Tai-hua (林岱樺), Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) and Chao Tien-lin ( 趙天麟)--by a great margin.

Chen, who is serving his fourth term as a legislator, has served as deputy secretary-general to the President, minister without portfolio, acting Kaohsiung mayor, and DPP spokesperson.

Chen expressed his thanks to Kaohsiung citizens, saying that it’s a great responsibility to be in a bid to win the Kaohsiung mayoral election in November this year.

Kaohsiung has been a DPP stronghold and since1998 when Frank Hsieh became Kaohsiung mayor, all Kaohsiung mayors have been members of the DPP.

