WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN CITY-BASEL

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City looks set to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the second time, with the Premier League leaders taking a 4-0 advantage into the second leg of the last 16 against Basel. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--PSG'S DEMISE

PARIS — As the curtain closed on another unsuccessful Champions League campaign for Paris Saint-Germain, there was an all-too familiar ring to the comments following its elimination by Real Madrid. The coach insisted the club can win the trophy one day and the disappointed president said things must change for the better. This was after PSG's 2-1 home defeat to defending champion Real Madrid completed a resounding 5-2 aggregate loss. By Jerome Pygmire. SENT: 820 words, photos.

AF--SOUTH AFRICA-ATHLETE-SAW ATTACK

JOHANNESBURG — Assailants in South Africa attacked a top national triathlete who was cycling to a training session and cut into his legs with a blunt saw, causing severe injuries, an athletic director said Wednesday. By Christopher Torchia. SENT: 330 words.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton led the pace early in the second day of Formula One preseason testing this week, while McLaren continued to struggle with reliability issues. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

CUR--CURLING IS COOL

OMAHA, Neb. — Every four years, coinciding with the Winter Olympics, curiosity in the ancient Scottish sport of curling is piqued. But this year, clubs across the United States are reporting unprecedented interest, particularly after the American men won the country's first curling gold medal. By Eric Olson. SENT: 920 words, photos.

CAR--INDYCAR-PATRICK-INDY 500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first leg of the "Danica Double" was a bit of a bust after Danica Patrick crashed out of the Daytona 500. She still has the Indianapolis 500 ahead of her, and Patrick has set an extremely high bar for the final race of her career. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 830 words.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--TOTTENHAM-JUVENTUS

LONDON — Tottenham hosts Juventus holding the advantage of away goals from a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the last 16 in the Champions League. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

MADRID — By beating Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, Real Madrid is showing that its struggles in the domestic competitions this season don't matter when it comes to succeeding in Europe. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-LALLANA

LIVERPOOL, England — He was a lock-in at Liverpool, and increasingly a player that England was building its midfield around at the start of its road to the 2018 World Cup. Now, Adam Lallana might be wondering where he fits in at his Premier League club. And whether he'll even make it to this year's tournament in Russia at all. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--WARNER-DE KOCK

Australia vice-captain David Warner escaped a ban on Wednesday after pleading guilty to bringing cricket into disrepute for his confrontation with South Africa's Quinton de Kock in a stadium staircase during the first cricket test in Durban over the weekend. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 420 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Ross Taylor batted through a painful leg injury to make a valiant 181 not out and guide New Zealand to a five-wicket win over England in the fourth one-day cricket international Wednesday, leveling the five-match series at 2-2. SENT: 650 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Rockets run win streak to 16, beat Thunder 122-112. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Rinne gets shutout, Preds win franchise-best 9th straight. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

— BBO--SPRING TRAINING RDP — Wheel see: Diamondbacks set to bring back bullpen buggy. SENT: 830 words, photos.

