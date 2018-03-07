Former NY housing inspector acquitted in fire that killed 4

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — A former upstate New York housing inspector has been acquitted of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with a 2015 fire that claimed four lives.

The Times Union says Kenneth Tyree's eyes welled with tears when the verdict was announced Tuesday in Schenectady.

Tyree could still face up to four years behind bars. He will be sentenced May 8 for failing to disclose past convictions on his job application.

Prosecutors say Tyree inspected the building less than 24 hours before the fire, but failed to notice that an alarm system didn't work.

The defense said Tyree wasn't trained properly, lacked state certification and relied heavily on a supervisor for guidance.

___

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com