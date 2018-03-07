The Latest: 18 trade partners urge US to reconsider tariffs

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed trade tariffs (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A trade official says 18 members of the World Trade Organization have expressed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, with most urging the United States to reconsider.

China raised the issue at a WTO general counsel meeting Wednesday, and ambassadors and other officials from Australia, Brazil, the European Union, India, Japan, Norway and Russia were among those warning U.S. action would be unjustified and improper.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo has expressed concerns about a trade war and appealed for cool heads to prevail.

The EU said it was considering "all possible responses" including dispute settlement and rebalancing measures allowed under WTO rules, according to the trade official. He spoke only on condition of anonymity to relay details of the envoys' comments.

___

10:15 a.m.

Germany's economy minister says "the situation is serious" regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and that the country is in close consultation with other member countries of the European Union about it.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said Wednesday, the EU will "be ready to react appropriately. However, it is our goal to avoid a trade war."

Zypries said in a statement she hopes Trump will change his mind regarding slapping tariffs on steel imports.

She said, "trade creates wealth, when it is based on exchange and cooperation" and added, referring indirectly to the surprise resignation of Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn Tuesday, that, "advocates for this in the U.S. administration are very important. Therefore the current signals from the U.S. make me worried.