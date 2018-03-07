The Latest: EU says UK cannot cherry-pick in Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on the Brexit negotiations (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

EU Council President Donald Tusk says Britain should not expect anything more than a free trade agreement after Brexit, and will not be allowed to cherry-pick its rights, as Prime Minister Theresa May would like.

Tusk presented Wednesday his guidelines for the next phase for the divorce talks with Britain. He said that "a pick and mix approach" where May would be able to choose to retain the best parts of its EU membership would not be possible.

In a dark assessment of the future talks, Tusk said Brexit will not make trade "frictionless or smoother. It will make it more complicated and costly than today for all of us. This is the essence."

___

1:30 p.m.

The European Parliament is set to reject any attempts by Britain to cherry-pick the most advantageous parts of its current membership for when it leaves the European Union next year.

A draft motion of a resolution seen Wednesday by The Associated Press states that a future trade relationship with Britain will not allow the island nation to pick and choose among sectors of the EU's internal market.

EU leaders have warned that Prime Minister Theresa May's insistence on leaving the EU's single market and customs union makes the continued close ties she is seeking impossible.

Now the European legislature, which will have to approve any Brexit deal, is saying specific choices among benefits of EU membership, without taking any of the responsibilities, will be out of the question.