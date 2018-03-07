Court fight over, founding papers of AA to go up for auction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founding document of Alcoholics Anonymous is heading back to the auction block.

A court dispute over the ownership of the original 1939 manuscript outlining the group's 12-step recovery program has been settled.

The 161-page manuscript commonly known as the "Big Book" is filled with handwritten notes and scribbles from the founding fathers of AA.

Profiles in History announced Wednesday that the new auction is scheduled to start May 5, and the document is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million.

It had been scheduled to be sold last June by auction house Profiles in History, but Alcoholics Anonymous World Services disputed its ownership in a lawsuit.

Details of the settlement were not released, but the organization has waived its right to the document.