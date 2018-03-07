  1. Home
Australia's David Warner fined for staircase incident

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/03/07 20:13

Australia's vice-captain David Warner has been fined 75 percent of his match fee for bringing the game into disrepute following his confrontation with South Africa's Quinton de Kock in a stadium staircase during the first cricket test in Durban.

Warner pleaded guilty to a level two offense and received three demerit points, which means he's free to play in the second test starting on Friday. A level two offense can carry up to four demerit points, which would lead to a ban.

Warner was involved in a heated argument with de Kock on a staircase leading to the players' dressing rooms during a break in play. During the confrontation, which was caught on a stadium security camera, Warner had to be restrained by a number of his teammates.

De Kock was also charged with bringing the game into disrepute but is contesting the charge and will have a hearing on Wednesday evening.