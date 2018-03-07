Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SW;14;75%;40%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;30;18;Plenty of sun;31;19;N;12;38%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;20;10;Warm with clearing;22;11;WSW;12;59%;18%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;16;9;A passing shower;19;13;SW;16;73%;58%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;11;2;A little rain;8;3;WSW;28;89%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;Snow in the morning;-1;-4;N;15;92%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;16;7;Clearing;18;10;ESE;10;69%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow, windy;-11;-20;Mostly sunny, frigid;-12;-18;S;18;76%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;31;17;Sunny and delightful;32;19;SE;7;53%;53%;10

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun, mild;21;11;Partly sunny;18;8;WNW;23;52%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;22;16;Rainy times;22;17;SSE;13;77%;77%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;27;16;SE;12;45%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Morning showers;33;23;ESE;8;77%;83%;6

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Partly sunny;33;16;ESE;14;23%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;S;10;70%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;13;8;W;15;75%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;6;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-4;S;12;25%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a t-storm;14;5;A little a.m. rain;8;2;SW;10;91%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;4;1;Mostly cloudy;9;2;SSW;15;66%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Cloudy;19;8;ESE;12;73%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A morning t-storm;28;19;ENE;10;74%;86%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, milder;9;3;Partly sunny;10;1;S;15;66%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;8;3;Periods of rain;8;2;WSW;23;86%;68%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;10;0;A little a.m. rain;12;2;NW;13;74%;82%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;9;0;Morning rain;9;-1;SW;10;82%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;ENE;12;43%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;ENE;8;38%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;Rain tapering off;7;3;NNW;26;85%;98%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;34;16;NNW;18;13%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;23;16;A morning shower;22;14;S;18;59%;50%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;18;ESE;9;52%;2%;11

Chennai, India;Sunny and less humid;33;21;Clouds and sun;34;22;SSE;11;59%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Snow showers, colder;0;-5;Partly sunny, cold;2;-4;WNW;24;57%;16%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;32;24;A t-storm around;31;24;N;9;67%;55%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;2;0;Cloudy;3;1;S;7;91%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;NNW;14;69%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny;15;5;Some sun;19;10;S;14;40%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;A downpour;32;26;NNE;18;85%;69%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;31;17;E;6;39%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Mostly cloudy;18;2;WSW;13;18%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;32;18;Hazy and very warm;34;18;NNE;8;35%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm around;30;23;SW;10;73%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;7;0;Partly sunny;8;-1;WSW;25;72%;13%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Becoming cloudy;21;9;NNE;13;40%;74%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;17;12;Showers;19;14;WSW;26;78%;86%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;27;15;A little a.m. rain;20;15;N;17;58%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;NNW;8;61%;52%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;20;A shower or two;24;17;N;17;62%;58%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-8;A bit of snow;-3;-4;SE;24;81%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;37;25;Mostly sunny;35;26;SE;12;57%;27%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;24;14;Showers around;17;12;NNE;19;75%;81%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;19;Periods of sun;26;19;NNE;23;55%;36%;7

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;36;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;SE;11;17%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;28;12;Mainly cloudy;28;13;NNE;11;39%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;17;11;Cloudy with showers;13;7;WNW;14;88%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;12;79%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;23;N;12;50%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;WNW;10;72%;82%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;17;5;Mostly cloudy;14;4;NNW;6;43%;44%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Hazy sun, very warm;34;18;NW;10;25%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;25;10;A t-storm in spots;25;10;WSW;10;50%;40%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;39;23;Mostly sunny and hot;40;23;N;17;17%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;An icy mix;1;0;Cloudy with a shower;3;-1;WNW;9;90%;51%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;29;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;NNE;13;58%;64%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;More clouds than sun;35;23;WSW;9;51%;42%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;18;Hazy sun;34;18;SSW;8;32%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;N;6;70%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;5;A t-storm in spots;12;5;NE;10;74%;72%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;11;73%;63%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Variable cloudiness;24;20;S;11;77%;37%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;13;11;Spotty showers;17;14;S;16;87%;87%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;9;4;A shower;8;2;SW;25;70%;57%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Clouds and sun;24;13;E;8;39%;7%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;10;67%;8%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;11;5;Spotty showers;13;9;SW;11;69%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Partly sunny;32;27;NNE;11;69%;36%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Morning showers;29;25;SE;9;76%;91%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;E;12;61%;44%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;13;SSW;12;44%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;22;10;Periods of sun, nice;25;11;S;7;40%;32%;10

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;26;14;Mostly sunny;23;11;NW;18;46%;16%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;-1;-3;A little snow;-1;-2;SW;12;77%;64%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;23;61%;4%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;24;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;11;50%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-3;Periods of snow;0;-3;NNE;12;82%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-4;-11;A bit of ice;-4;-10;E;15;63%;55%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;25;Hazy sun;33;24;NNE;12;54%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Turning cloudy;29;16;N;15;50%;41%;14

New York, United States;Heavy snow;2;0;Periods of sun;6;-1;WSW;36;59%;57%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;23;11;Decreasing clouds;24;12;W;14;64%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-15;Afternoon flurries;-12;-18;SW;27;80%;70%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Rain and a t-storm;15;9;WSW;18;70%;95%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;0;-4;A bit of snow;-1;-5;NE;12;72%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-3;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-3;N;17;79%;92%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ENE;12;75%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;Sun and some clouds;32;24;NNW;22;70%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;ENE;15;67%;30%;11

Paris, France;Clearing and showers;9;4;Periods of rain;10;4;WSW;17;70%;73%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;S;14;57%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;8;51%;98%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;32;24;Spotty showers;31;24;N;19;76%;85%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;21;E;7;43%;51%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;8;2;Rain and snow shower;9;2;SSW;15;58%;76%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;10;-1;Decreasing clouds;8;-6;NNW;12;66%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;12;A bit of rain;22;13;WSW;14;54%;74%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A downpour;19;14;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;S;18;84%;57%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ENE;10;70%;60%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;1;-4;Plenty of sunshine;1;-4;ENE;11;41%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. snow;1;-3;A bit of snow;1;-1;SSE;16;83%;89%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower;31;24;Downpours;29;24;ENE;11;76%;99%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Sunny and hot;33;17;NE;12;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;14;4;Clouds and sun;15;8;SE;8;65%;26%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-7;ESE;12;73%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;17;11;Spotty showers;16;10;WSW;10;89%;72%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;28;15;Partial sunshine;27;19;ENE;19;61%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;A shower in places;29;23;SE;16;69%;67%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;26;17;N;10;51%;1%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;5;Sunny and beautiful;24;5;ENE;11;18%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Lots of sun, nice;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;SW;9;52%;12%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;A shower or two;28;21;N;5;72%;73%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional p.m. rain;14;9;Spotty showers;17;13;S;13;80%;92%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;11;6;Rain at times;10;5;SSW;20;84%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;10;2;Bit of rain, snow;9;-1;N;7;74%;63%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Mostly cloudy, windy;10;2;NNW;31;66%;4%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;28;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;23;75%;55%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;17;4;Showers and t-storms;9;2;W;14;92%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;E;21;70%;29%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A thick cloud cover;0;-3;Snow at times;0;-1;ENE;12;89%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;24;19;Low clouds;23;20;SSE;19;58%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;23;15;Cooler with rain;15;10;NNE;16;81%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;-2;-7;Chilly with snow;-3;-4;SE;17;80%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cooler;14;5;Increasing clouds;19;11;ESE;9;49%;14%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as cool;13;4;A shower in the a.m.;16;7;N;12;62%;89%;3

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sun, nice;19;11;Mostly sunny, mild;21;12;NNW;19;26%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;Partly sunny;29;16;SSW;15;37%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;18;11;Cooler with rain;14;8;SE;12;66%;69%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;6;5;Periods of rain;9;8;E;17;85%;95%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;WNW;17;67%;53%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;25;13;Some sun;21;15;ESE;7;62%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;21;8;Increasing clouds;20;12;SSW;11;52%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-5;-21;Turning cloudy;3;-16;W;9;53%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;10;5;Rain;8;3;SW;9;75%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Milder with some sun;10;4;Sun and some clouds;11;-1;S;13;53%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;23;Some sun;30;18;E;13;52%;32%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;0;-3;A little snow;2;0;SSW;11;82%;64%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;7;1;Cloudy with a shower;8;0;SW;15;85%;51%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and a t-storm;14;14;Cloudy with a shower;17;14;SSE;41;76%;73%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;Mostly sunny, warm;37;22;SW;8;53%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;14;3;Turning cloudy, mild;15;7;SE;4;55%;74%;3

