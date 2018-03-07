Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;SW;9;75%;40%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;86;65;Plenty of sun;88;66;N;7;38%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;68;50;Warm with clearing;71;51;WSW;8;59%;18%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;60;48;A passing shower;65;56;SW;10;73%;58%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;51;36;A little rain;46;37;WSW;18;89%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Snow in the morning;30;24;N;10;92%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;61;45;Clearing;65;49;ESE;6;69%;1%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow, windy;12;-4;Mostly sunny, frigid;11;-1;S;11;76%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;87;63;Sunny and delightful;90;67;SE;4;53%;53%;10

Athens, Greece;Periods of sun, mild;69;52;Partly sunny;64;47;WNW;14;52%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;72;61;Rainy times;72;63;SSE;8;77%;77%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;Partly sunny;81;61;SE;7;45%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;75;Morning showers;91;73;ESE;5;77%;83%;6

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;Partly sunny;91;60;ESE;9;23%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;S;6;70%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;61;44;Partly sunny;56;46;W;9;75%;29%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;43;28;Partly sunny, chilly;46;25;S;7;25%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a t-storm;57;40;A little a.m. rain;47;35;SW;6;91%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain;39;34;Mostly cloudy;47;35;SSW;10;66%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;48;Cloudy;67;47;ESE;7;73%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;66;A morning t-storm;82;67;ENE;6;74%;86%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, milder;48;37;Partly sunny;50;33;S;9;66%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;47;37;Periods of rain;46;35;WSW;14;86%;68%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;51;33;A little a.m. rain;54;35;NW;8;74%;82%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;48;33;Morning rain;48;31;SW;6;82%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;80;66;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;ENE;8;43%;0%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;87;64;A t-storm in spots;88;65;ENE;5;38%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and chilly;47;42;Rain tapering off;44;38;NNW;16;85%;98%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;93;60;NNW;11;13%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;74;60;A morning shower;71;58;S;11;59%;50%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;66;Sunshine, pleasant;84;65;ESE;6;52%;2%;11

Chennai, India;Sunny and less humid;91;70;Clouds and sun;93;72;SSE;7;59%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Snow showers, colder;33;22;Partly sunny, cold;36;24;WNW;15;57%;16%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;90;76;A t-storm around;88;75;N;6;67%;55%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;35;32;Cloudy;37;33;S;5;91%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;67;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;NNW;9;69%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny;59;40;Some sun;66;49;S;9;40%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;78;A downpour;90;79;NNE;11;85%;69%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;85;60;Hazy sunshine;88;63;E;4;39%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;55;30;Mostly cloudy;65;35;WSW;8;18%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;90;64;Hazy and very warm;94;64;NNE;5;35%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm around;86;74;SW;6;73%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;45;31;Partly sunny;46;30;WSW;16;72%;13%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Becoming cloudy;70;48;NNE;8;40%;74%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning cloudy;63;54;Showers;65;58;WSW;16;78%;86%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;81;60;A little a.m. rain;68;60;N;11;58%;59%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;NNW;5;61%;52%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;83;68;A shower or two;76;62;N;11;62%;58%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cold;25;18;A bit of snow;27;24;SE;15;81%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;99;77;Mostly sunny;96;78;SE;8;57%;27%;11

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;75;58;Showers around;62;53;NNE;12;75%;81%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;79;66;Periods of sun;79;67;NNE;14;55%;36%;7

Hyderabad, India;Clearing;97;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;SE;7;17%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;82;54;Mainly cloudy;82;55;NNE;7;39%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;63;52;Cloudy with showers;56;45;WNW;9;88%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;WSW;8;79%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;92;74;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;74;N;8;50%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;79;59;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;WNW;6;72%;82%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;63;40;Mostly cloudy;58;39;NNW;4;43%;44%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;94;65;Hazy sun, very warm;94;65;NW;6;25%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;50;A t-storm in spots;77;49;WSW;6;50%;40%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;103;74;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;N;10;17%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;An icy mix;35;32;Cloudy with a shower;37;30;WNW;5;90%;51%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;85;72;An afternoon shower;87;73;NNE;8;58%;64%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;More clouds than sun;96;74;WSW;6;51%;42%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;92;65;Hazy sun;94;65;SSW;5;32%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;96;75;A t-storm in spots;93;74;N;4;70%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;53;40;A t-storm in spots;54;41;NE;6;74%;72%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;73%;63%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;69;Variable cloudiness;76;68;S;7;77%;37%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;56;52;Spotty showers;62;57;S;10;87%;87%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;48;38;A shower;47;35;SW;16;70%;57%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;74;53;Clouds and sun;75;55;E;5;39%;7%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;89;75;SW;6;67%;8%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;52;41;Spotty showers;55;49;SW;7;69%;84%;1

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;87;79;Partly sunny;89;80;NNE;7;69%;36%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;Morning showers;85;76;SE;6;76%;91%;10

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny;91;76;E;7;61%;44%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;87;57;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;SSW;7;44%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;72;49;Periods of sun, nice;77;52;S;4;40%;32%;10

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;80;57;Mostly sunny;73;52;NW;11;46%;16%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;30;26;A little snow;31;28;SW;7;77%;64%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;77;ENE;15;61%;4%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;75;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;NE;7;50%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;37;27;Periods of snow;33;26;NNE;7;82%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;24;13;A bit of ice;25;13;E;9;63%;55%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Hazy sun;91;75;NNE;7;54%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;Turning cloudy;84;60;N;9;50%;41%;14

New York, United States;Heavy snow;36;32;Periods of sun;42;30;WSW;23;59%;57%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;73;52;Decreasing clouds;75;54;W;8;64%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;33;6;Afternoon flurries;11;0;SW;17;80%;70%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;53;45;Rain and a t-storm;59;48;WSW;11;70%;95%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;33;25;A bit of snow;29;24;NE;7;72%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;36;27;Cloudy, p.m. snow;34;26;N;10;79%;92%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;78;A shower or two;86;79;ENE;7;75%;85%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;76;Sun and some clouds;89;76;NNW;14;70%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;ENE;10;67%;30%;11

Paris, France;Clearing and showers;49;39;Periods of rain;49;39;WSW;10;70%;73%;1

Perth, Australia;Not as hot;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;S;9;57%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;5;51%;98%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clearing;90;75;Spotty showers;88;75;N;12;76%;85%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;68;Partly sunny;92;70;E;4;43%;51%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;47;35;Rain and snow shower;48;35;SSW;9;58%;76%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;49;31;Decreasing clouds;47;21;NNW;8;66%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;54;A bit of rain;72;55;WSW;9;54%;74%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A downpour;66;58;A shower in the a.m.;67;54;S;11;84%;57%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;ENE;6;70%;60%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;34;25;Plenty of sunshine;33;25;ENE;7;41%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. snow;34;27;A bit of snow;34;30;SSE;10;83%;89%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower;88;76;Downpours;85;76;ENE;7;76%;99%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;Sunny and hot;91;62;NE;7;10%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;58;40;Clouds and sun;60;47;SE;5;65%;26%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;20;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;20;ESE;8;73%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;63;52;Spotty showers;61;51;WSW;6;89%;72%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly sunny;82;59;Partial sunshine;81;66;ENE;12;61%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun, nice;81;71;A shower in places;84;73;SE;10;69%;67%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;Partly sunny;79;62;N;6;51%;1%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;40;Sunny and beautiful;76;42;ENE;7;18%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Lots of sun, nice;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;SW;5;52%;12%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;81;67;A shower or two;82;70;N;3;72%;73%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Occasional p.m. rain;56;48;Spotty showers;62;55;S;8;80%;92%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;51;43;Rain at times;51;42;SSW;13;84%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;51;36;Bit of rain, snow;48;31;N;4;74%;63%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Mostly cloudy, windy;50;36;NNW;20;66%;4%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;82;79;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NNE;14;75%;55%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;62;39;Showers and t-storms;47;36;W;9;92%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun, nice;82;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;E;13;70%;29%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A thick cloud cover;33;27;Snow at times;32;30;ENE;8;89%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;75;67;Low clouds;73;68;SSE;12;58%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;74;58;Cooler with rain;60;51;NNE;10;81%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;29;19;Chilly with snow;27;25;SE;11;80%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cooler;57;41;Increasing clouds;66;53;ESE;6;49%;14%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as cool;55;40;A shower in the a.m.;61;45;N;8;62%;89%;3

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sun, nice;66;52;Mostly sunny, mild;70;54;NNW;12;26%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;75;64;Partly sunny;83;61;SSW;9;37%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;64;51;Cooler with rain;58;46;SE;8;66%;69%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;43;41;Periods of rain;48;46;E;11;85%;95%;1

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;38;29;Mostly cloudy;37;30;WNW;11;67%;53%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;77;55;Some sun;70;59;ESE;4;62%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;70;47;Increasing clouds;68;54;SSW;7;52%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;23;-6;Turning cloudy;37;3;W;5;53%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;50;41;Rain;47;38;SW;6;75%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Milder with some sun;50;38;Sun and some clouds;51;30;S;8;53%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;91;73;Some sun;87;65;E;8;52%;32%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;33;27;A little snow;36;32;SSW;7;82%;64%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;44;33;Cloudy with a shower;47;32;SW;9;85%;51%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and a t-storm;58;57;Cloudy with a shower;63;58;SSE;25;76%;73%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;SW;5;53%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;57;38;Turning cloudy, mild;58;44;SE;3;55%;74%;3

