Afghan official among 2 killed in suicide bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has killed two people, including the local head of the Ministry of Haj and Religious Affairs, in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogynai, spokesman for the provincial governor, says another 10 people were wounded in the attack in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

The attacker was on foot and apparently targeted Abdul Zahir Haqqani, the local religious affairs official.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but both the Taliban and a rival Islamic State affiliate are active in Nangarhar, where they regularly attack local officials and security forces.