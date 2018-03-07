Saudi crown prince greeted in Britain with pomp, protests

LONDON (AP) — Saudia Arabia's crown prince is beginning a visit to Britain, where he will be greeted by Queen Elizabeth II — and met by protesters against the war in Yemen.

Theresa May's office says the prime minister will "raise deep concerns at the humanitarian situation" in Yemen when she meets Mohammed bin Salman.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Iran-allied rebels in Yemen since 2015 in a bloody war.

Opponents say Britain has been slow to condemn abuses by Saudi Arabia, a major purchaser of U.K.-made weapons.

Britain is rolling out the red carpet for the 32-year-old heir to the Saudi throne, who has vowed to modernize his deeply conservative country.

Bin Salman will have lunch Wednesday with the queen and dine later with Prince Charles and Prince William.