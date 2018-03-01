2018 Alishan's Cherry Blossoms festival kicks off on March 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Cherry Blossoms Festival will take place in one of Taiwan's most famous tourist attractions, Alishan in the southwest, from March 15 to April 10.

In order to welcome a large number of tourists traveling to the mountain area, the Chiayi County Bus Service Administration will operate additional buses and offer 20 round-trips daily during the flower season. During peak time, the bus will come in every 30 minutes. Meanwhile, eight high-speed rail trips from Chiayi station to Alishan will be opened up daily.

The bus service administration recommended people to take public transportation to Alishan in order to avoid traffic congestion. People are advised to purchase high-speed rail tickets to the destination at convenient stores in advance.

Timetable for bus from Chiayi (Daya station) to Alishan: 05:00, 06:55, 07:55, 08:25, 09:25, 09:55, 10:55, 11:55, 13:55.

From Alishan to Chiayi (Daya station): 09:10, 11:50, 12:40, 13:40, 14:10, 14:40, 15:10, 15:40, 16:10, 17:10.

For more information, check out the websites about the high-speed rail to Alishan.