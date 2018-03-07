Hanyu to skip figure skating world championships

TOKYO (AP) — Two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu will miss this month's world championships because of pain in his right ankle.

Hanyu, who became the first back-to-back Olympic men's figure skating champion in 66 years at last month's Pyeongchang Games, damaged ligaments in his ankle after falling in practice at the NHK trophy in November.

The 23-year-old Japanese skater recovered to successfully defending the title he won at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The world championships will take place in Milan, Italy, from March 21-25.