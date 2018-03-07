Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor: Salary slip should specify pay for unused leave

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—According to the amended Labor Standards Act, which took effect on March 1, employees should get paid for their unused paid leave and overtime compensatory leave.

To facilitate implementation of the new regulations, Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) issued a salary slip example, saying that employers who do not specify pay for unused paid leave and overtime compensatory leave in their salary slips could face a fine ranging from NT$20,000 to NT$1 million.

Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛), deputy director of MOL’s Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment, said that the Labor Standards Act stipulates that employers should specify every item related to the calculation of the salaries for their employees. The salary slip example issued by the MOL includes the simplified version and the complex version, both of which specify all the essential items related to salary calculation, Huang said, adding that employers can take reference of the example and make their own versions.



According to the amended labor law, employers should specify pay for overtime compensatory leave and paid leave that have not been used within the time limit in the salary slip every month.

For example, if an employee worked three hours overtime, the pay slip should specify the pay for the three-hour overtime, and if the worker chooses to have overtime compensatory leave, the three-hour compensatory leave should be entered in the compensatory leave column, the MOL official said. Compensatory leave that has not been used within the time limit should also be entered in the column of pay for unused compensatory leave, Huang said, adding that employers should present full salary details so that officers can track down overtime payments when they conduct labor inspections.

The ministry has put the pay slip example on tits official website, the MOL official added.

