Pope approves sainthood for slain Salvador Archbishop Romero

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has cleared the way for slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero to be made a saint, approving a miracle attributed to his intercession.

The Vatican announced Wednesday that Francis had approved a decree the previous day during a meeting with the head of the Vatican's saint-making office. Also approved was the miracle attributed to Pope Paul VI, paving the way for his canonization.

Romero was gunned down by right-wing death squads on March 24, 1980, as he celebrated Mass. El Salvador's military dictatorship had vehemently opposed his preaching against the repression of the poor by the army at the start of the country's 1980-1992 civil war.

Francis unblocked Romero's long-stalled sainthood case at the start of his pontificate and declared him a martyr in 2015.