English Google map of Michelin Bib Gourmand winners in Taipei now online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After popular demand for the precise location of all 36 eateries chosen in the Michelin Guide Taipei 2018 Bib Gourmand Selection, Taiwan News has created an English version of a Google map identifying position of each restaurant in Taiwan's capital city.

For the first time in Taipei, Michelin on Monday (March 6) released the winners of its Bib Gourmand awards, just one week before its highly anticipated Michelin Guide Taipei will also be announced on March 14.

Michelin's prestigious Bib Gourmand award is given to restaurants that offer a "quality meal" within a set price range. In the case of the Taipei list, 36 addresses were selected, with 10 being located in the city's renown night markets.

As can be seen in the map, Michelin selected restaurants primarily in Taipei's core, older districts, including Datong, Wanhua, Zhongzheng, Songshan, Da'an, and Xinyi, with only one eatery in the outer district of Shilin. The more modernized and far-flung districts of Beitou, Neihu, Nangang, and Wenshan have yet to have establishments make the cut on a Michelin list thus far.

Google map of Michelin Guide Taipei 2018 Bib Gourmand selections created by Taiwan News: