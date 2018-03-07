  1. Home
UK ministers to be briefed on spy case

By  Associated Press
2018/03/07 17:21

A policeman stands outside the Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury, England Wednesday, March 7, 2018 near to where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripa

This is an alleged image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on Tuesday M

Investigators inside the Zizzi restaurant in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 6, 2018 near to where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was f

Police officer secures the area as a police tent covers the the spot in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, where former Russian spy double ag

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Home Secretary will chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee during which ministers will be briefed on the mysterious collapse of a former spy and his daughter.

The Cobra committee meets Wednesday as counterterrorism police investigate the suspected poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, who collapsed Sunday on a public bench in southern England after they came into contact with an unknown substance.

While police say they are keeping an open mind, the case has reminded Britain of the 2006 poisoning of former spy Alexander Litvinenko, which was blamed on the Russian state.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told lawmakers Tuesday that Britain would act — and possibly limit its participation in the upcoming soccer World Cup in Russia — if Moscow is shown to have been involved.