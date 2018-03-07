Pro-China Unionist Party member splashes paint on Japan’s office in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A member of Taiwan’s pro-China political party splashed red paint on the signboard of Japan’s semi-diplomatic office in Taipei Wednesday in protest against the country’s response to a Taiwanese finishing vessel that had violated the agreement between the two countries.

Chen Chin-fung (陳清峰) was arrested by the police minutes after he splashed the paint and bellowed out offensive words in front of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA), reported the Liberty Times.

Chen’s Unionist Party (中華統一促進黨) comrade, Lee Chen-long (李承龍), said Chen intended to lodge a protest against the Japanese authorities for their handling of the incident involving the "Tung Pan Chiu No. 28" (東半球28號) fishing vessel, since "the Taiwan government has not done anything yet."

However, after an investigation into the incident was conducted, the country’s Fishery Agency confirmed on Tuesday that the Tung Pan Chiu No. 28 had operated outside the agreed fishing zone specified in the 2013 Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Agreement.

According to the agency, the fishing vessel and its crew members will face punitive measures, which may include having their license suspended or receiving a fine.

In fact, the incident was initially met with strong protest from the Taiwan government. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday accused Japan of using excessive force against the Tung Pan Chiu No. 28, as the fishing vessel was chased and water-cannoned on both March 3 and 4 by the Japanese patrol boat until it neared Taiwan’s territorial waters, said the ministry.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also said at a Legislative Yuan session on Tuesday the ministry believed Japan handled the matter with excessive force, and that it could potentially harm the Taiwan-Japan relations if similar incidents occur in the future.

On the other hand, JTEA denied the use of excessive force. It said on Wednesday the fishing vessel entered Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone and the authorities responded accordingly, reported CNA.

As for the paint on the signboard, the association said it regretted such action but would not take legal action against the perpetrator.

Nevertheless, Chen was charged with the offense of interfering with public order.