Media: Communist Party's top strategist will manage Beijing's control of Hong Kong 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reports coming from Beijing from the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s official legislative body, indicate that the CCP may be taking a stronger stance towards Hong Kong’s pro-democracy and pro-independence movements, after the remarks on Hong Kong from one of China’s most powerful leaders.



Wang Hu-ning (王滬寧), who is widely considered to be the most intelligent and politically savvy member of China’s elite Politburo, held a meeting to speak directly with delegates representing Hong Kong at the 13th NPC on March 6.

Wang had some choice words for the delegates, and in his address described the Party’s “Five hopes for Hong Kong.” Although he espoused the idea of “One Country Two Systems” in his talk, he was very clear that moving forward there would be “zero tolerance” for separatist activities in Hong Kong, and that the SAR would be expected to begin enforcing “red lines” and respecting “bottom lines.”



The “bottom line” being that the final authority of what will be permitted in Hong Kong rests with the Central Party Committee in Beijing. The “red line” that cannot be crossed is any form of activity or speech that promotes Hong Kong independence, reports Liberty Times.



Wang stated that the youth of Hong Kong are the future of the territory, and the future of Hong Kong is inextricably linked with the future of China. For that reason, Wang offered his list of “five hopes” so that the people of Hong Kong might begin to taste the “sweetness” of China’s national development.



The five hopes are; that “One Country, Two Systems” would be implemented with the proper understanding that Beijing maintains complete authority in Hong Kong; that people from all walks of life increase their support for the region’s administration; that Hong Kong would be further integrated into China’s national development; that patriotism and a Chinese national identity will be further cultivated in the SAR; and that no further movements towards independence or separation from China would be tolerated.



To achieve these goals, Wang said that the Central Committee will offer incentives for the people of Hong Kong to join in the national campaign of the One Belt, One Road Initiative, and he intoned that the people’s own efforts will determine their rewards.



Given the prestige of Wang Hu-ning in China and in the party, his address to the Hong Kong delegates, has led observers to think that Wang will likely be taking the reins of control over the city, and will be the central force in Beijing responsible for managing Hong Kong and Macao affairs moving forward, reports Liberty Times.

Wang Hu-ning has been called the “think tank of Zhongnanhai,” which is the compound that serves as the central headquarters of the Communist Party. As a political theorist and strategist, Wang has served in advisory roles under Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, and has now developed a close relationship with Xi Jinping.



He is considered the fifth most powerful man on the Politburo’s Standing Committee, and he now appears to be taking a measure of personal responsibility for the future governance of the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions.