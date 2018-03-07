Dominican Republic food & cultural festival kicks off in Taipei 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A week-long lively food and cultural festival has kicked off this week and will run until March 12 at one of the most splendid landmarks in Taipei, the Grand Hotel, where you can enjoy exotic and tasty cuisine in the midst of Dominican music, and get a closer look at the Dominican Republic artworks from paintings, sculptures to jewelry.

The festival will showcase 20 paintings and 14 sculptures from Alberto Houellemont, Ariel Soto, Carlos Hidalgo, Jose Cestero, Henry Santana, Julio Susana, Luis Oviedo, Melanio Guzman, Miguel Gomez, and Miguel Nunez. The multi-talented artist is notable for his identity as an outstanding soldier, historian, and sculpture artist, whose artworks have been on display at several world-renowned exhibitions.

Dominican Republic Ambassador Joe Miguel Soto Jimenez said at an opening event on March 5 that the visitors can get to know the unique culture and traditional values through different types of art performances, such as landscape painting, traditional music, and dance.

The event was hosted jointly by the Embassy of the Dominican Republic and The Central America Trade Office (CATO), with the attendance of Taiwan's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu. Wu said the Taiwan government has been promoting investment in the Dominican Republic and will organize trade teams in the near future to the country with hope to market its cocoa and coffee products in Taiwan as part of the initiatives to deepen bilateral ties.

Taiwan's new Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (fifth from right) attended the festival and posed with Ambassador Joe Miguel Soto Jimenez (fourth from left) on March 5, the day of the opening. (Image courtesy of CNA)