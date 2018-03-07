Loquat is in season in Beinan, eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Loquat is in season in Beinan Township (卑南鄉), Taitung County in eastern Taiwan, and Taitung Area Farmers’ Association will hold a loquat festival at Yuan Sen Applied Botanical Garden in Beinan on March 10 and 11 to promote the fruit.

Admission to the festival is free, and the organizer will prepare loquat ice, loquat flower tea, and loquat dishes with rice for visitors to taste, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

Beinan Township has the largest area of loquat farms in Taitung County, and this year the crop gives an abundant yield with the fruit being big, fragrant and sweet, according to the report.

Taitung Area Farmers’ Association chairman Yang Chao-hsin (楊招信), who has grown loquat for many years, said that as a result of no typhoons hitting the county last year, the loquat yield in the Chulu (初鹿) area increased by 30% compared with the previous year. This year's loquat fruit contains the sweetness equivalent of 13% sucrose, and the fruit size is 15% bigger compared with the year before, Yang added, according to the report.