Taiwan Association in the Philippines raises NT$3.7 million for Hualian quake recovery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines (TAP) donated a total amount of NT$3.7 million (US$126,500) for disaster relief work, in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan's Hualien in early February.

During a meeting on Tuesday, March 6, TAP President Chiang Fu-long (江福龍) gave a donation to Taiwan's Representative to the Philippines, Dr. Gary Song.

In the speech, Chiang expressed his deepest sympathy and hoped the donations would contribute to the relief efforts and infrastructure recovery after the Hualien earthquake, reported CNA..

According to reports from Overseas Community Affairs Council, several Taiwanese associations in the Philippines have shown their support for the people impacted by the disaster. The Taiwanese Compatriot Association was the first to give a donation of NT$1.1 million (US$39,000) on Feb.14, followed by the Taiwanese Chamber of the South Philippines, with NT$168,760 (US$5,700), and TAP with NT$1.5 million (US$51,000).

On Feb.6, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien, and caused 17 deaths, also injuring 291 people.