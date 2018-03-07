62-year-old Taiwanese woman successfully gives birth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 62-year-old Taiwanese woman gave birth late last month, tying the record for the oldest mother to deliver a baby in Taiwan's history, reported Liberty Times.

The woman, surnamed Wu (吳), gave birth naturally (without the need of a Caesarean section) to a 2.93 kg (6.45 pounds) baby boy at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital on Feb. 25.

Wu said that her first child, a daughter, was born 36 years ago. She said that she decided to have another child after she retired and through artificial insemination she successfully conceived last year.

Wu said that her family members were all very supportive of her decision, with her husband accompanying her to every checkup and the whole delivery process. Her daughter is a flight attendant and she was out of the country when her mother went into labor.

When her daughter received the news of the birth of her much younger brother, she expressed her joy at the occasion and her astonishment that his birthday is exactly the same as hers.

The oldest woman known to have given birth in the world is thought to be a woman in India, Daljinder Kaurto, who delivered her baby at the age of 72. After 46 years of trying to have a baby naturally, her child was finally conceived through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Pregnancies over the age 35 are considered to be of "advanced maternal age" and are at higher risk of having complications, with such risks continually increasing with age. Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said that over the past 28 years, the average age of women giving birth for the first time has risen from 28 to 32.6, while the percentage of women over the age of 35 giving birth increased from 11 percent to 40 percent.

The head of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital's Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, Hsiao Sheng-wen (蕭勝文), said that increased risks associated with pregancy at an advanced age include fetal chromosomal abnormalities, diabetes, and complications during delivery.



