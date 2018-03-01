Taiwan's Taoyuan Intl. ranks 3rd in service quality among world's largest airports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Airports Council International (ACI) has released their official rankings for the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards, determining which airports across the world offer the best service and traveler experience.



Taoyuan International Airport this year was ranked third place on the “Best Airport by Size” in the largest category of “over 40 million” passengers per year.

Beating out Taiwan’s airport for the top rank in the category were two Indian airports tied for first place; Delhi and Mumbai, and two Chinese airports tied for second; Beijing and Shanghai Pudong.



The ACI surveyed over 300 airports in 85 countries for the ASQ awards, looking at areas of customer satisfaction, efficiency, and convenience of check-in, baggage and safety checks, as well as cleanliness and comfort of the environment.

Business Wire reports that there were 16 first time winners on this year’s list, which reflects the increasing competition and attention to service at airports across the world.

