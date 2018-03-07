Photo of the Day: Bombing Handan at sunset

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Canadian artist Daniel Paiero on March 4 posted a powerful image on Reddit of this year's Bombing of Lord Handan ritual held in Taitung.

In the photo, fireworks and the sun seem to merge together to create an orange aura around a shadowy figure who represents a mysterious Taoist god.

The festival commemorates a general from the Shang Dynasty, Zhao Gongming (1562 – 1066 BCE), who after death became a god named Handan (寒單) and was placed in charge of heaven's treasury. Because he was afraid of cold in life, worshipers set off firecrackers for warmth around a man who volunteers to be his living manifestation during the Bombing Handan parade.

Paiero, 32, who has lived in Taiwan for nine years, said his inspiration for taking the photograph was that "Handan is an important tradition, and it is a great experience, so the sunset and firecrackers came together to make a great moment."

The following photos were also taken by Paiero that day:



(Photo by Dan Paiero)



(Photo by Dan Paiero)

