Ducks beat Capitals 4-0 to move up to second in Pacific

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 36 saves for his 14th career shutout, Rickard Rakell scored for the fourth straight game and the Anaheim Ducks extended their home point streak to nine games with a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Adam Henrique, Hampus Lindholm and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Ducks, who passed San Jose for second in the Pacific Division. Ritchie scored an empty-net goal, and Ryan Getzlaf and Josh Manson each had two assists.

Anaheim is 7-0-2 in its last nine home games and 7-1-1 in its last nine overall.

Braden Holtby was pulled early in the second period after giving up three goals on nine shots. Philipp Grubauer made eight saves in relief for the Capitals, who have lost three straight road games.

The Ducks went up 1-0 1:24 into the game on Henrique's 20th goal. With Tom Wilson in the penalty box for interference, Henrique scored on a wrist shot from the slot.

Rakell and Getzlaf had assists on the Ducks' fifth power-play goal in their last eight games.

The Capitals have allowed power-play goals in five of their last seven games, having killed 72.7 percent (16 of 22) of penalties in those games.

Lindholm doubled the lead to 2-0 at 13:15. He fired a shot from the blue line that Holtby couldn't see through traffic for his 10th goal, tying his career high set in 2015-16.

Rakell made it 3-0 at 5:27 in the second period. He beat Holtby with a powerful wrist shot from the left circle, prompting Capitals coach Barry Trotz to turn to Grubauer. Rakell has six goals and two assists in his last four games.

Ritchie picked up the empty-netter with 1:26 remaining.

NOTES: Getzlaf has two goals and 10 assists in his last six games. ... Manson has a point in three straight games, with one goal and three assists during the streak. ... The Ducks have killed 25 straight penalties.

Capitals: Visit Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Ducks: Visit Nashville on Thursday night.

